Logic1000's 'I Won't Forget' Simply Erupts Out Of The Speakers

Logic1000 has shared her full throttle new track 'I Won't Forget'.

The Berlin based producer made waves with her recent 12 inch 'Perfume' / 'Blossom', which saw the Australian born electronic artist radiate with club energy.

New EP 'You've Got The Whole Night To Go' is out on January 22nd, a statement of independence that gleefully up-ends the rule book.

New cut 'I Won't Forget' is online now, and it literally erupts out of the speakers, a blast of utter euphoria from the producer.

Logic1000 comments...

"There was no doubt in my mind that 'I Won't Forget' would be the lead track off You've Got The Whole Night To Go. I love it's slow build up and how euphoric the vocal is. I wanted to create a mood that was hopeful for a brighter future. I look forward to playing this one in a festival setting. Hoping to get everyone's hands in the air!"

A reminder of just how thrilling, how life-affirming club vibrations can be, you can check out 'I Won't Forget' below.

Photo Credit: Xiaofu Wang

