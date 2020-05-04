Logic Shares New Beat Tape

Logic has shared a brand new beat tape.

The hip-hop star retired earlier this year, sharing his final album 'No Pressure'.

At the time, Logic commented: "It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father."

The creativity continues, however, with Logic creating a series of beats live on Twitch.

Now he's shared the beat pack in full, putting the project on YouTube so fans can hear it.

'TwitchTape Vol. 1' is online now - presumably, more will follow.

