Logic And Madlib Form New Project

Logic and Madlib have formed a new duo.

Logic brought down the curtain on his career in 2020, insisting that he was retiring from hip-hop.

Since then, however, he's arguably been at his busiest, with a number of projects planned.

Logic and Madlib join forces as MadGic, sharing new single 'Mars Only pt. 3' online.

The lyrics allude to the possibility of a full, collaborative album: “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalogue tragic / Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound / Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town.”

For his part, Madlib has opened 2021 in furiously creative fashion, working alongside Four Tet's Kieran Hebden on an album as Sound Ancestors .

Check out 'Mars Only pt. 3'.

