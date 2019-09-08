Lockdown Reading: The Full Faith Fanzine Archive Has Been Digitised

The full archive for seminal house music 'zine Faith has reached the web.

The fanzine was founded in 1999, and ran for 24 issues, spawning a website - and a notorious forum - in the process.

Wrapping up in 2012, it's free-thinking approach and counter-cultural humour made it a deeply influential title amongst UK club culture.

A full re-launch is seemingly incoming, with the team behind Faith digitising that original 24 issue run.

Online for free, it's perfect lockdown reading, featuring Frankie Knuckles, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Harvey, Kerri Chandler, Joe Claussell, Derrick Carter and many more.

Get involved HERE.

Image via.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.