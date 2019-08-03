Local Natives Launch New Album 'Violet Street'

Local Natives are set to release new album 'Violet Street' on April 26th.

The record seemingly finds the band in a state of transition, with vocalist Taylor Rice inspired by a tumultuous love affair.

“I got married last year,” he says “I found myself in an incredible relationship that was great on so many levels, but I always felt like it was going to go away, fall apart, and crumble. This song is me diving into murky emotions of anxiety and doubt in the middle of love and joy.”

Out on April 26th, 'Violet Street' was recorded alongside long-time collaborator Shawn Everett and features increased experimentation from the group.

The record is led by new song 'When Am I Gonna Lose You', a potent, finely balanced return that boasts visuals directed by Van Alpert.

Tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Vogue

2. When Am I Gonna Lose You?

3. Café Amarillo

4. Munich II

5. Megaton Mile

6. Someday Now

7. Shy

8. Garden of Elysian

9. Gulf Shores

10. Tap Dancer

Photo Credit: Drew Escriva

