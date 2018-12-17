Local Action's Ambient Resistance Playlist Is Your January Anxiety Balm

According to a straw poll of the Clash office January is easily the most stressful month of the year.

It's an anxiety-driven mesh of a paltry gig schedule, scarcely any major releases, plummeting temperatures, and the lingering guilt of festive excess.

Thankfully, the team at Local Action have hand-built this enormous, exhaustive new ambient playlist.

Totally 15 hours in all, Ambient Resistance is a balm for these anxiety-ridden times with contributions from Tom Lea, Yamaneko, India Jordan, Murlo, object blue, Mr. Mitch, Alex Gordon, E.M.M.A., Deadboy and Mumdance.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.