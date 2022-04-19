Local Action Confirm New Compilation 'Do What You Want Forever'

Local Action will release new compilation 'Do What You Want Forever' on May 10th.

The label was founded 10 years ago by DJ and journalist Tom Lea, with Local Action being initially geared towards club-focused 12 inch drops.

Essential releases from the likes of T. Williams and DJ Q followed, before the imprint broadened its scope.

Artist-led projects from Dawn Richard followed - including the mighty 'Redemption' - with Local Action joining forces with the likes of Finn, India Jordan, Yamaneko, UNIIQU3,and e.m.m.a., amongst others.

Recently hosting a packed out 10th anniversary party in London's Corsica Studios, Local Action have pieced together a fresh compilation.

Out on May 10th, the 15 tracker brings some of their Greatest Hits into one place; available digitally, there's also a limited edition CD version with pull-out photo book inlay.

Here's the tracklisting:

1. T. Williams feat. Terri Walker - Heartbeat (Mosca Remix)

2. Finn - Sometimes The Going Gets a Little Tough

3. India Jordan - For You

4. Dawn Richard - Not Above That

5. DJ Q - All That I Could

6. UNIIQU3 - Microdosing

7. Martyn Bootyspoon - Lickety Split

8. E.M.M.A. - Into Indigo

9. DJ Jayhood - Hands on Ya Hips

10. Slackk - Blue Sleet

11. LOFT - Wish It Would Rain (Massive Vibe Moment)

12. 96 Back - 9 To Find 6

13. Finn - Do What You Want Forever

14. Yamaneko - Adrift

15. DJ Q - Brandy & Coke (CD-only bonus track)

