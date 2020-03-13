Lobster Theremin Announce Re-Issue Of Elsa Hewitt's 'Citrus Paradisi'

London based electronic-experimentalist Elsa Hewitt has been quietly making a name for herself amongst the avant-garde scene with a string up charming and emotional releases on ERH, Saffron and her own independent Bandcamp page.

'Citrus Paradisi' was one of the stand-out releases of last year, and its charm has caught the ear of Lobster Theremin label head Asquith, who today has announced a re-issue of the record.

The re-issue marks something of a new chapter for the label, with this being the first time it has dipped into the indie-electronica sound. The press release states that it “may be the symbolic sound of contemporary thought; hopeful, anxious, sad, happy, optimistic, hopeless. It’s a stunning and unique blend of moods, textures and thoughts that make for one of the prettiest and most captivating records of last year.”

A release date of Friday (November 13th) has been scheduled.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://elsahewitt.bandcamp.com/album/citrus-paradisi" href="https://elsahewitt.bandcamp.com/album/citrus-paradisi">Citrus Paradisi by Elsa Hewitt</a>

