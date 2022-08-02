L'objectif Share Punchy Single 'Same Thing'

L'objectif race back with new single 'Same Thing'.

The Leeds quartet wanted to craft something simple and direct for their new single, distilling complex ideas down into something wide open.

'Same Thing' seems to shout from the rooftops, a song that arrives at top speed before beginning to accelerate even further.

Punchy and dynamic, it's an instantly catchy indie pop single that keeps the production raw.

Discussing the track, frontman Saul Kane says: “The song itself is quite simplistic - I wanted to write something people can sing and dance to. The lyrics aren’t too complex either, but the subject matter can go as deep as you want it.”

Kane continues: “For me, it’s about the introspective aspect of relationships with people and the connotations and worries we attach to different situations that are completely unhealthy and made up in our heads. It’s not a song telling someone nicely to stop overthinking; it’s telling your thoughts to shut up. At first I thought the lyrics were about someone else but it’s most likely a message to myself.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Martyna Wisniewska

