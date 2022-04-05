L'objectif Channel Barbed Introversion With 'Feeling Down'

Leeds risers L’objectif have shared their new single 'Feeling Down' in full.

The Iggy Pop co-signed outfit blend raw, DIY electronics with indie-punk songwriting, resulting in something pretty unique.

New EP 'We Aren’t Getting Out But Tonight We Might' is out on June 3rd, with sets to follow at The Great Escape and Live At Leeds.

Slated to play a hometown show at Brudenell Social Club on July 9th, the band have shared new single 'Feeling Down'.

It's a direct, dynamic return, almost lo-fi in its approach, leading to a unique sense of directness.

Engaging and kinda catchy, it's an attempt to get highly personal thoughts down on tape.

Frontman Saul Kane says...

“'Feeling Down' reflects the personal side to a relationship. Regrets, inner thoughts and self depreciation. It’s kind of a retelling of events through quite a melancholy lens.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dan Broadley

- - -