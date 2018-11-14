Lo Stesso's Avant Pop Makes 'Oxygen' A Requirement

Lo Stesso's name translates as 'the same' in Italian, yet there's absolutely nothing predictable about this three piece.

The group have known one another for some time, an innate chemistry that helps them break the rules, while remaining utterly committed to a highly personal form of songwriting.

Building a strong visual narrative into their songwriting, Lo Stesso are currently working towards their new EP (pre-order it HERE ), a collection of songs that straddle neo-soul, electronic funk, and opaque pop.

Clash is able to share new song 'Oxygen' and it's a bold, intoxicating return, one with a real visual element in its dexterous songwriting.

Set to some murky twilight visuals, the bold lighting works perfectly against Lo Stesso's vivid musicality.

Tune in now.

