Llovers Shrug Off Negativity With 'Feeling Sound'

Teesside risers Llovers are close to sharing their new EP.

A band whose songwriting excels with each passing project, 2019's debut EP marked the five-piece out as ones to watch.

This new collection amplifies their precocious potential, with Llovers blending electronic sounds with their melodic indie.

'Feeling Sound' - local slang for "feeling good" - is about brushing off life's more negative traits, in order to find some sense of peace.

It's incredibly catchy, with Llovers building something irresistible. The band's Jack Brooks explains:

“’Feeling Sound’ was one of the first songs written as Llovers. It’s about fickle opinions, insecurities and the desire to gloss over them with this idea of ‘Feeling Sound’, a term used in the North East for ‘feeling good’”.

Potent and undeniably infectious, 'Feeling Sound' will leave you grinning ear to ear, enraptured with what Llovers are fast becoming.

Photo Credit: Milly Hutchcraft

