Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Hit By Plagiarism Charge

Lizzo has been hit with a plagiarism charge over the song 'Truth Hurts'.

The single has become a key part of her breakout year, with its scorching vocal using the phrase: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch..."

Producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen claim that they helped during the songwriting sessions, but their work was not credited on the final release.

The pair worked with Lizzo on a demo called 'Healthy', and they argue that substantial chunks made their way to the final product.

In an Instagram posting, the brothers shared a video that compared the original demo to the release, explaining:

“We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of ‘Healthy’ (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in ‘Truth Hurts’...”

“We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% [of the songwriting royalties] each but were shut down every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this.”

Summing up, the Raisens wrote:

“The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves and our own voices is something we thought she’d understand.”

Check out the video below.

