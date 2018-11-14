Lizzo's 'Juice' Is An Addictive Funk-Pop Blaster

Lizzo has shared her outrageously addictive new funk-pop blaster 'Juice'.

January is a time for laying low, for hiding away from the limelight... right?

Well, not quite. Lizzo - she of 'Boys' and 'Truth Hurts' fame - is back, and she has no intentions on being ignored.

New single 'Juice' is a funk-pop blaster, an outrageously addictive slice of Vitamin D songwriting that blazes with colour.

Supremely addictive, it matches those clips, Chic / Nile Rodgers chords to her impeccable vocal, and we absolutely love it.

The sound of Dry January being tossed out of the window, 'Juice' is the year's first party favourite.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Lizzo shows click HERE.

