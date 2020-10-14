Lizzo's BBMAs Speech Is An Inspiration

Lizzo stole the show at last night's Billboard Music Awards with a powerful speech.

The 'Good As Hell' star took home the award for Top Song Sales Artist, and used her platform to deliver an emphatic message.

With the Presidential election coming up, Lizzo wore a dress emblazoned with 'VOTE' before stating: "There's power in who you are..."

Discussing the process of democracy in America from the vantage point of a Black women, she said: "And I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?"

Lizzo added: "...When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power."

Watch the speech below.

.@Lizzo: "And I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?"



"...When people try to suppress something, it's normally because that thing holds power." #BBMAspic.twitter.com/m9PPOuPf3L — PennLive.com (@PennLive) October 15, 2020

