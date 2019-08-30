Lizzo Tells Body-Shamers To Mind Their "F*cking Business"

Lizzo has uploaded a new video of her fitness routine, telling body-shamers to mind their "f*cking business".

The singer broke out last year, with her album 'Cuz I Love You' propelled to international acclaim.

The soulful, flute-playing, rap-fixated talent has always been body positive, speaking about life in the limelight as someone with a fuller figure.

Now she's posted a TikTok post detailing her fitness routine, soundtracked by Jack Stauber's 'Buttercup'.

The star is shown going through her pages, before explaining the lengths she goes to during her workout.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years," she explains. "So the next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f*cking self, and worry about your own God damn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside."

She finishes: "Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y'all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides..."

Watch the clip below.

I adore @lizzo with all my heart.



This is dead on.



pic.twitter.com/CMt5K16vzY — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) June 10, 2020

