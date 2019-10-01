Lizzo Gatecrashes Homecoming Week For 'Good As Hell' Video

Lizzo has undoubtedly been one of 2019's defining figures.

New album 'Cuz I Love You' has become a global success, powered by those righteous, emphatic live shows.

A beacon of positive energy, Lizzo returned to her single 'Good As Hell' to shoot a colourful video.

Shot in Southern University, Baton Rouge during Homecoming week, it's a tale of friendship, love, and success on your own terms.

Lizzo is the star, of course, and she even whips out her trusty flute to take part in a marching band.

Deliriously funny and hopelessly positive, 'Good As Hell' completes an emphatic year for the American artist.

Tune in now.

'Cuz I Love You' is out now.

