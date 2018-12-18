Lizzo Details Debut Album 'Cuz I Love You'

Lizzo is set to release debut album 'Cuz I Love You' on April 19th.

The singer's new single 'Juice' is fast becoming a breakout moment, with her delicious funk-pop proving to be supremely addictive.

There's a lot more to come this year, with Lizzo detailing plans for a new album.

Out on April 19th, 'Cuz I Love You' is her long awaited debut full length, and finds the Minneapolis singer-rapper-flautist on empowering form.

Available to pre-order now, we'll be looking forward to this one.

Check out 'Juice' below.

