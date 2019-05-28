Lizzo, Dave To Perform At The BRIT Awards

Lizzo and Dave are set to perform at the BRIT Awards.

The ceremony takes place at London's O2 Arena on February 18th, and it's set to be a night to remember.

The list of performances is mouth-watering, with Lizzo and Dave joining the bill.

Lizzo was one of 2019's breakout performers, with her album 'Cuz I Luv U' becoming an unexpected hit.

Dave dominated the past 18 months, and he's nominated for four BRIT Awards: Male Solo Artist, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and the Mastercard Album of the Year.

He comments: “I'm very grateful & looking forward to the opportunity, I'm going to give everything I can to give you my best performance."

Other performances on the night will come from Billie Eilish, Celeste, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.

BRIT Awards 2020 take place on February 18th.

