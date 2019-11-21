LIZZI's 'Try' Is A Sparse Piece Of Slowburn Neo-Soul

LIZZI uses music as a lens to view the world through.

Songwriting isn't just a means of sketching within sound, it's a place where she can explore the issues most vital to her life.

The East London neo-soul songwriter surges forward this April, releasing her new 'After Hours' EP.

New single 'Try' leads the way, an ultra-sparse arrangement complete with that evocative vocal.

Little more than a beat and dappled whispers of sound, it links to her own experiences in love, yet draws from a space of uncertainty.

"'Try' is about the self-discovery that comes from relationships," she comments. "It was written in a really uncertain head space when my relationship was hanging by a thread after trust was broken and I didn't know which way things would go."

LIZZI continues: "It's about trying to push through something instead of throwing it away.”

Tune in now.

