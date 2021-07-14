Liz Lawrence Shares Indie Bop 'Babies'

Liz Lawrence has shared her new single 'Babies'.

The songwriter's incoming album 'The Avalanche' was largely constructed during the long, strange year of 2020, and marks a break from her previous work.

Playful and experimental while also being revelatory, 'The Avalanche' is trailed by a number of singles.

Quickfire indie bop 'Babies' is online now, and it matches pulsating energy to lyrics that disguise a subtle melancholy.

A song about connection - and the lack of it - the lyrics present a multi-faceted narrative.

She comments...

"I thought of a man who's driving to work every morning and saying goodbye to his wife, kissing her on the cheek and then going to sit in his car, even though he lost his job months ago.

"I've been singing pretty for a long time, and I wanted to try new things. So I've machoed it up. 'Babies' is one of my favourite tracks on the record. I felt like I was exorcising some demons with it, just for fun."

