Liz Lawrence Shares Barbed Alt-Pop Message 'USP'

Liz Lawrence has shared her barbed new alt-pop message 'USP' - tune in now.

The singer's new album 'Pity Party' is set to land on October 25th, with a launch show taking place at London's SET venue on October 29th.

'USP' is another potent preview of the record, with the caustic bass line interlocking with Liz Lawrence's taut vocal.

Utilising that enigmatic mantra - “They say you can’t, but you can” - the song builds in scale and intensity, with Liz imploring: “You got to work 'till the body works for you, your innocence is your USP...”

Lily Rose Thomas directs the video, and it casts 'USP' into a unique visual universe. Tune in now.

'Pity Party' will be released on October 25th.