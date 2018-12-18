Liverpool's Buyers Club To Close

Liverpool club-space Buyers Club is set to close following a New Year's Eve party.

The venue opened in 2015, and since then has hosted sets from Nabihah Iqbal, Karizma, and KiNK.

Sadly Buyers Club will shutter in the New Year, with its lease running out on January 1st.

The upstairs space will be turned into offices, with the downstairs - a restaurant and bar area - remaining unaffected.

Here's the announcement video...

