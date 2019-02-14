Liverpool Legends Clinic Share 'Laughing Cavalier'

Clinic have shared the mind-melding, plasticine fuelled video for 'Laughing Cavalier'.

The Liverpool band will release their new album 'Wheeltappers And Shunters' on May 10th, another dose of extra-dimensional guitar pop activities.

New single 'Laughing Cavalier' feels reminiscent of Syd Barrett era Pink Floyd, with its sloping guitar lines and gleeful melodies overflowing with lysergic exuberance.

It all builds to that emphatically nonsensical but gloriously catchy chorus: "Ha ha ha hee hee hee ho ho ho / Do as you please..."

The plasticine video is a treat for anyone who grew up on Morph, and it perfectly matches the colour of the music itself.

Clinic's Ade Blackburn says: “One of my favourite things is those contradictions. Having the rug pulled from under you. I think that’s exciting – where you think you’ve got the measure of something but then that shifts. It’s not just about the double meaning with a line, it’s also about the way it’s sung. You can interpret something in the opposite way just from the delivery.”

Tune in now.

