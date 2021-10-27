Liverpool Is Getting Yet Another Beatles Museum

It will be housed on the waterfront...
Robin Murray
News
0

Liverpool is set to get a new museum dedicated to The Beatles.

The Fab Four's shadow looms large over the city, with numerous sites dedicated to their honour - not least the Cavern Club, located a stone's throw from the original site.

Now, though, The Beatles will gain a brand new museum in the city, which will be housed on the waterfront.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the news as part of his budget announcement, alongside plans for museum and culture funding nationwide.

Find the announcement below.

It's a curious development, not least since Liverpool is already well suited for Beatles historiography. Equally, the Far Four spent their musical adolescence in Hamburg, playing endless nights on the Reeperbahn - a formative musical experience that would be denied to any new group under Brexit red tape.

Social media wasn't overly keen on the idea...

