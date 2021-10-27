Liverpool Is Getting Yet Another Beatles Museum

Liverpool is set to get a new museum dedicated to The Beatles.

The Fab Four's shadow looms large over the city, with numerous sites dedicated to their honour - not least the Cavern Club, located a stone's throw from the original site.

Now, though, The Beatles will gain a brand new museum in the city, which will be housed on the waterfront.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the news as part of his budget announcement, alongside plans for museum and culture funding nationwide.

Find the announcement below.

It's a curious development, not least since Liverpool is already well suited for Beatles historiography. Equally, the Far Four spent their musical adolescence in Hamburg, playing endless nights on the Reeperbahn - a formative musical experience that would be denied to any new group under Brexit red tape.

Social media wasn't overly keen on the idea...

Brilliant news! A new Beatles museum coming to our city…



I wonder if it will replace that museum in the city that celebrates the music and culture brought to the world by 4 men who made a few number one songs? https://t.co/f8dOHcdmUl — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) October 27, 2021

Oh because that’s what Liverpool needs, a Beatles museum. They’ve never commemorated the Beatles in Liverpool https://t.co/eeJHkJJpby — . (@twlldun) October 27, 2021

From a UNESCO world heritage site to another Beatles museum.

What some people fail to see is that the generation that the Beatles is important to, is diminishing every year. Does it really have any long-term value? https://t.co/kFIt7niIYS — Vijay Arogyasami (@VijayArogyasami) October 27, 2021