Liverpool Band Her's Die In Road Accident

Liverpool band Her's have died along with their tour manager while travelling to a show in SXSW.

The duo played SXSW, enjoying a storming time at the Austin showcase before embarking on some West Coast shows.

Chatting to fans on Instagram they said it was "almost home time for the lads" after a US tour that had "gone swimmingly so far".

Tragically, Her's were involved in a road accident early Wednesday morning, and died alongside their tour manager.

News was confirmed by the group's label Heist Or Hit who wrote: “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label. As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious.”

“Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.”

Enormously sad news our thoughts are with their family and friends.

