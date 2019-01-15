Live Report: Dominic Fike - Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

For a tour that was entitled ‘Rain Or Shine’, this definitely lived up to its name.



On a wet Amsterdam night, Dominic Fike graced the stage - indoors of course - to give the Dutch a performance they would never forget.



Emerging to his latest hit ‘Phone Numbers’, Dominic was greeted by a sea of screaming fans from all over the world.



A very short but sweet show, Mr Fike made sure to perform all his crowd favourites including ‘Socks’, ‘She Wants My Money’ and the unexpected ‘Peach’ from Kevin Abstract’s ‘Arizona Baby’ album in which he impressively recited Kevin’s lyrics word for word.



Along with a Weezer cover and a very gnarly guitar solo, the performance of his chart topping song ‘3 Nights’ was the highlight of the night - which featured numerous guitar pick flicks into the crowd as well as a pair of boxers being thrown on stage...which Dom described as “very stiff”. Lovely.



Unable to come to the UK for undisclosed reasons, the European leg of this tour and this show was a perfect opportunity for Brits to experience the greatness and talent of Dominic Fike live in the flesh.



Clash can confirm that it was definitely worth the trip.



Words: Debbie Ijaduola

