Live Gallery: Eels - eventim Apollo, London

A band at the top of their game...
ClashMusic
News
23 · 08 · 2019

ClashMusic /
News
/ / 23 · 08 · 2019
0

Eels have built one of American music's most singular catalogues.

2018's 'The Deconstruction' added a potent new catalogue, but it's only in the live environment that the sheer breadth of their achievements becomes apparent.

Taking their current rock-leaning iteration back to Europe for a full tour, E led his invigorated, empowered corps onstage at London's eventim Apollo.

Clash photographer Eleonora C. Collini was in the pit...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Eels
live gallery
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next