Live Gallery: Bombay Bicycle Club - Brixton Academy, London

In a way, it's the perfect return.

When Bombay Bicycle Club released their debut album 10 years ago, they could scarcely get into bars such was their youth.

Returning to London to celebrate a full decade of 'I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose', they're able to headline one of the capital's most historic venues.

Long since sold out, a capacity crowd waited patiently for Bombay Bicycle Club, and the results were emphatic - much more than a mere re-tread, it found the band gaining fresh vitality in one of their finest works.

Clash photographer Lauren McDermott got up close.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.