Live agent Mick Griffiths has died.

A hugely experienced figure within live music, Mick Griffiths worked at Asgard for three decades before forming his own company in 2010.

Art & Industry became a by-word for integrity in live music, with the small roster designed to allow staff a more hands-on experience with the campaigns.

Often retaining artists for 20 years and more, Mick Griffiths developed close friendships with many of the acts he worked with. Sadly passing away this week, news of Mick Griffiths' death sparked a number of tributes online.

We are devastated to hear that our friend and booking agent of over 25 years Mick Griffiths has died. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AmSWIUNTaY — Mogwai (@mogwaiband) October 12, 2021

We are very sad to hear the news that our friend and Tour agent Mick Griffiths has passed away.



Mick has helped plan the tours for over 25 years since the days of our album Moseley Shoals.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family.https://t.co/CqEHiy0kYQ



OCS pic.twitter.com/ZgNc5lemNI — Ocean Colour Scene (@OCSmusic) October 12, 2021

Sorry to hear Mick Griffiths has passed away . He booked The Gun Club in the 80’s . A wonderful person . R.I.P. https://t.co/V3WWkjlp8h — Kid Congo Powers (@kidcongopowers) October 12, 2021

Julian’s tour agent, Mick Griffiths, has passed away. He was our friend & ally for nearly 30 years – he booked those 3 consecutive 1992-4 Highlands & Islands tours (essential for facilitating The Modern Antiquarian research). We are grateful to and will miss him so much — Dorian Cope (@OnThisDeity) October 12, 2021

Gutted to hear our live booking agent Mick Griffiths has passed away. Mick was with us from the very beginning and such a genuine lover of music. RIP Mick. — the go! team (@the_go_team) October 12, 2021

Devastated to hear that our friend Mick Griffiths, agent to @the_go_team amongst many others, has passed away. A genuine inspiration to us for his independent spirit and passion for music and so much more besides. He's going to be sadly missed. — Memphis Industries (@memphisind) October 12, 2021

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

