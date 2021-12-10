Live Agent Mick Griffiths Has Died

He worked with Mogwai, Julian Cope, the Gun Club, and more...
Live agent Mick Griffiths has died.

A hugely experienced figure within live music, Mick Griffiths worked at Asgard for three decades before forming his own company in 2010.

Art & Industry became a by-word for integrity in live music, with the small roster designed to allow staff a more hands-on experience with the campaigns.

Often retaining artists for 20 years and more, Mick Griffiths developed close friendships with many of the acts he worked with. Sadly passing away this week, news of Mick Griffiths' death sparked a number of tributes online.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

