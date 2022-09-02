Little Simz Sees 365% Spike In Spotify Streams Following BRIT Awards 2022

Little Simz enjoyed a colossal 365% spike in Spotify streams following last night's BRIT Awards.

The rapper scooped Best New Artist, inviting her mum up onstage for her emotional acceptance speech.

Performing tracks from her album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert', the medley sparked a huge up-lift in her streaming numbers.

'Introvert' enjoyed a massive 812% spike, while 'Woman' gained a rise of some 594% - overall, her music enjoyed a 365% spike in streams.

It's not just Little Simz gaining from this - another big winner was Dave, whose performance of 'In The Fire' resulted in a 217% uplift.

Tom Connaughton, Managing Director, Spotify UK and Ireland says:

“As ever, the BRITs showed the incredible breadth of talent being fostered here in the UK, across every genre of music. Adele said it herself when she said the event is like ‘coming home’ for her. We always love to look at the impact that the artists’ performances, nominations and wins have on their streams, as people head to Spotify to check out their tracks and wider catalogue.”

