Little Simz Pulls Her American Tour

Little Simz has pulled her American tour.
The UK artist's 2021 album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' pushed aside all barriers in front of it, taking its maker to the BRIT Awards.
Memorably stealing the show - alongside her mum - Little Simz then set her sights on the United States.
Sadly, her upcoming shows won't be going ahead, with Simbi opting to re-schedule the tour.
In a statement, she explained that the high cost of touring would leave her with a deficit, and as a result couldn't "put myself through that mental stress..."
Appreciating the "love and excitement" fans show her, Little Simz then said she was engaged in new creativity; "music of course but others things too; all levelling to greater heights."
Check out her statement in full.
April 19, 2022