Little Simz Pulls Her American Tour

Little Simz has pulled her American tour.

The UK artist's 2021 album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' pushed aside all barriers in front of it, taking its maker to the BRIT Awards.

Memorably stealing the show - alongside her mum - Little Simz then set her sights on the United States.

Sadly, her upcoming shows won't be going ahead, with Simbi opting to re-schedule the tour.

In a statement, she explained that the high cost of touring would leave her with a deficit, and as a result couldn't "put myself through that mental stress..."

Appreciating the "love and excitement" fans show her, Little Simz then said she was engaged in new creativity; "music of course but others things too; all levelling to greater heights."

Check out her statement in full.