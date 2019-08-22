Little Simz Launches 101FM Radio

Rap force Little Simz will launch her own 101FM station this week.

The broadcast goes out on Friday evening (June 19th) through her website, before being replayed on Worldwide FM.

A four part series, Little Simz is currently preparing a selection of all-out heroes to smash away the lockdown blues, alongside some more personal picks.

It comes in the aftermath of her fantastic 'Room 6' EP, while Simz is also prepping some 101FM merch.

Stay locked HERE.

Related: The Biggest Phenomenon - Little Simz Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.