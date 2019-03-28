Little Simz, Dave, Kano Appear In Top Boy

Little Simz, Dave and Kano appear in the new season of Top Boy.

The series was pulled after two seasons, but a stint on Netflix garnered the London based show a cult international following.

Drake bought the rights, with season three being shot at the tail end of last year.

The first trailer is online now, and it features a heavy music contingent - Little Simz narrates, Dave makes a guest appearance, and Kano returns.

The show's creator and writer Ronan Bennett steers the new season, which once again picks up the tale of Dushane and Sully, the top boys of their estate.

Little Simz puts it best in the trailer: "Everyone wants to be a top boy."

Tune in below.

Top Boy Season Three hits Netflix this Autumn.

