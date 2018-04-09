Little Simz Blasts Back With 'Offence'

Little Simz blasts back with new single 'Offence' - tune in now.

The 24 year old creative visionary has two stellar albums under her belt, but Simz is showing no signs of holding back.

Going straight back into the studio, the rapper is working on new material with 'Offence' blazing a trail.

"Allow me to pick up right where I left off," she says, before the chorus crunches down on the stereo: "I don't care who I offend!"

From the barbed bass line to the odd flute flourishes, this is a stunning, unexpected, and vastly creative return from Little Simz.

She explains: "Super excited to share my brand-new music with the world, its been a minute. 'Offence' for me feels like the right way to kick start it, can’t wait to share more..."

Tune in now.

