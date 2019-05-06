Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard has died.

A truly outrageous talent, Little Richard brought black R&B to white America with a series of searing, unforgettable sides, with his technicolour personality exploding on to US TV screens.

A bisexual extrovert whose libidinous songwriting left little to the imagination, hits such as 'Tutti Frutti' immortalised the singer.

Yet beneath this he was a troubled soul - drug addiction pushed him to the brink, before later abandoning rock 'n' roll for the church.

These two leanings - music and spirituality - would wrestle for his soul, with Little Richard moving between them over the subsequent decades.

Returning to music in the 60s, a young Jimi Hendrix cut his teeth in his outfit, with Little Richard remaining a potent, and in-demand stage performer.

Later settling in Nashville, his incredible life included tabloid infamy and a guest spot on Sesame Street.

Rolling Stone broke the news of Little Richard's death a few moments ago - he was 87 years old.

