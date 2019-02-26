Little Monarch Explores A "Sensual Soundscape" With 'For My Own Sake'

Little Monarch is one of LA's real hidden gems, a songwriter whose fusion of sonorous sounds and biting lyricism knows no bounds.

Each new release takes her closer to her goal, with the songwriter - real name Casey Kalmenson - constantly moving from the left field to centre stage.

Releasing a steady flow of alt-pop intrigue, new single 'For My Own Sake' finds Little Monarch flipping her approach on its head.

Those gorgeous vocals intertwine with a heavenly arrangement, before bursting into a pop groove worthy of Robyn.

Self-produced, it's a real statement of independence, with Little Monarch using this as a guide for what is about to follow.

She comments...

This is first track of the project that I have produced on my own and it’s really become the North Star of where I want to be moving with the music.

In the past I have focused on songs coming from a lyrical place and this really grew out of a more sensual soundscape which paved the way for the lyrics. I’ve been working on this EP In my garden studio and I feel like that’s been my little Eden and it’s coming through.

Tune in now.

