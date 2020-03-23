Little Mix Prep New Single 'Break Up Song'

Little Mix are set to drop new single 'Break Up Song' on March 27th.

The pop icons are back again, making self-isolation that little bit more bearable.

New single 'Break Up Song' is about easing yourself out of a difficult relationship, and it was penned by Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne with Kamille, Frank Nobel and Linus Nordstrom.

Said to be layered in 80s style synths, it comes as Little Mix prep a huge stadium tour this summer - who knows if it'll go ahead, but let's keep our fingers crossed.

'Break Up Song' lands on March 27th. As if that wasn't enough, Little Mix have also launched their own quiz, to while away the hours during lockdown.

Look what we’ve made...our own quiz filter Find out which Little Mix song you are and tag us in your vids! https://t.co/rNoD7ykcDY pic.twitter.com/ATXl1PIBKH — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 22, 2020

