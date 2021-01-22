Little Mix Drop All-Out Saweetie-Bolstered Banger 'Confetti'

Little Mix have shared new single 'Confetti'.

The record-breaking girl group are nominated at next month's BRIT Awards, and will complete their arena tour in 2022.

New single 'Confetti' has been in the works for some time, an all-star link up with the force of nature that is Saweetie.

Out now, it's an explosive return, an all-out banger that stays lodged in your mind for hours after the first play.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock unite once more, with Saweetie's contributions seeming to spin Little Mix in a new direction.

It's a potential summer anthem, and you can check it out below.

