Little Dragon Sign To Ninja Tune, Announce New EP

Little Dragon have signed to Ninja Tune, with a new EP incoming.

The group are set to end 2018 with a band, confirming plans for a huge London show alongside fresh material.

Now part of the Ninja Tune family, Little Dragon will release new EP 'Lover Chanting' on November 9th.

Lead singer Yukimi Nagano adds that the EP is about, “The force of love. Not only between two people but the force of love in this universe as the ultimate ecstasy. Whether that is while you’re dancing at a disco forgetting where you are or just staring at the moon on a clear night, it can be anything. A swim in the ocean, a glance at a stranger--it’s a personal individual thing. Call it what you want but we have all felt it.”

“So, embrace the great mystery of everything that your brain can’t grasp and lose track in the most beautiful sense.”

Two new songs are online now - check both out below.

<a href="http://littledragon.bandcamp.com/album/lover-chanting-ep">Lover Chanting EP by Little Dragon</a>

Little Dragon will hit London's Printworks venue on November 2nd.

For tickets to the latest Little Dragon shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.