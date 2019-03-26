Little Comets Discuss Long-Distance Romance On 'American Tuna'

Little Comets breeze back into action with new single 'American Tuna' - tune in now.

A few years ago the band's nomadic keyboard player Matt Saxon met a girl.

As the relationship deepened, so too did the distance between them, a long-distance affair conducted over telephone, text, and good old fashioned love letters.

New single 'American Tuna' is informed by this, by the longing to see someone and by feeling both fulfilled and frustrated.

Carefree pop-edged indie as only Little Comets can provide, 'American Tuna' comes equipped with some entertaining visuals, a shoot that saw the band raid Sheffield University.

The band's Rob Coles explains: “We couldn’t get permission to film using the paternosta lift at Sheffield University but as we had previous form there in crashing university lectures and playing songs, we decided to risk been thrown out again and went ahead anyway.”

Matt adds: “In the morning, we rehearsed the scenes in a nearby multi-story car park. Then at the lunchtime, with the help of two friends, we got all the props past Security and into the basement. Micky basically stayed in the open access lift for four hours filming as me and Rob raced up and down the levels to set up each scene.”

Rob continues: “The only time we got stopped was when a woman from one of the offices, which were on every floor, asked us what we were doing. Micky had provided everyone with cover stories so I told her that we were filming a video so I could propose to my girlfriend. She was really lovely and said it was a very romantic thing to do so she left us to get on with it.”

Tune in now.

