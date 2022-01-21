Little Boots Shares Sad Banger 'Crying On The Inside'

Little Boots has shared her new single 'Crying On The Inside'.

The electro-pop heroine - real name Victoria Hesketh - is set for a big year, taking part in the ABBA Voyage live shows.

Her own work is reaching new levels of maturity, with new album 'Tomorrows Yesterdays' landing on March 18th.

New single 'Crying On The Inside' is online now, a carefully finessed sad banger that refuses to pull its punches.

Gleefully infectious, 'Crying On The Inside' blends her 80s leaning electro pop tropes with an emotive vocal that hauls down the barriers between Little Boots and the listener.

She comments...

'Crying On The Inside' is about putting on a brave face when running into personal challenges; something I think we can all relate to, especially in the last year or so. I personally love when songs reference other songs or records, which this does. I actually wrote the song some time ago with Carly Rae-Jepsen in mind, but she didn't take it and the track has always been one of my favourites as one that I personally relate to. I shared the original demo with my Patreon channel, and everyone really encouraged me to re-record it for myself and put it on the new album. I tried to channel a bit of a 'Fleetwood Mac Dreams" vibe , but ultimately I think it's just a classic happy - sad pop song.

Tune in now.

