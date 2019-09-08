Litany's 'Love Letter' Is A Frisky Pop Return

Litany has shared her new single 'Love Letter' - tune in now.

These are heady times for the alt-pop vocalist, who plays a headline show at London's Garage venue on October 3rd.

There's a full EP incoming, with Litany sharing a treat for fans ahead of her live date.

'Love Letter' is a frisky pop return, with its frothy melody and addictive chorus aligning to some slick production work.

Lyrically, she's dealing with one of pop's core tropes - high school, love, rejection, and what follows.

She comments: "'Love Letter' is about a high school romance that worked within the confides of the corridors but as soon as school was out, it broke down, we couldn't survive without routine..."

A neat twist on some classic shapes, you can check out 'Love Letter' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.