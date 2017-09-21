Listen: Yussef Dayes Releases 'Love Is The Message'

London jazz drummer Yussef Dayes has released new track 'Love Is The Message'.

The drummer first came to prominence as one-half of the central creative pairing that drove Yussef Kamaal's phenomenal 'Black Focus' album.

A titanic moment in UK jazz, the group's split found Kamaal Williams able to form a new collective, while the drummer worked with the likes of 22a founder Tenderlonious.

New cut 'Love Is The Message' finds Yussef sparring with Alfa Mist and guitarist Mansur Brown, surging into new ground in the process.

If Yussef's recent Church Of Sound set was an exorcism of sorts then this is bliss in comparison, with the pared down groove allowing space for those Impressionistic keyboard flourishes to billow out.

The searing hot guitar solo carries shades of Los Angeles funk, except rooted in the current London heatwave and not the American west coast.

A superb offering, you can check out 'Love Is The Message' below.

