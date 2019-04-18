Listen: Wyldest - 'Quiet Violet (Redream)'

Wydlest have shared new song 'Quiet Violet (Redream)' - tune in now.

Singer Zoe Mead recently set about deconstructing their previous album, re-assembling these shapes in a new way.

New LP 'Redream Chaos' lands on March 6th, and the final single from the project has now been placed online.

Little more than the swell of piano chords and Zoe's deeply affecting vocal, it's a sparse but undeniably evocative recording.

Her hushed voice sings: “Maybe fate has sealed it all / A ring around my finger...”

A song about societal pressures that young people face, 'Quiet Violet (Redream)' fears becoming trapped in a life of broken dreams.

Zoe comments...

We can all fall into the trap, settling for a life we are not 100% happy in, for the sake of security and expectations of others, with it, giving up on the many things that we truly desire in favour of living in a state of denial.

We eventually become enlightened by others, repeatedly being subjected to the temptation of breaking free. The question is whether we are ever brave enough to do so.

Catch Wyldest on tour with Lanterns On The Lake shortly.

Photo Credit: Laurie Baraclough

