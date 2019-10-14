Listen: Wretch 32 x Giggs Collaborate On '10/10'

Wretch 32 and Giggs link on potent new single '10/10'.

Wretch 32 is delving deep within himself right now, focussing on incoming album 'Upon Reflection' and a full book.

The 400 page Rapthology is an ambitious work, looking at his life, the craft, the UK, and a lot more.

New single '10/10' finds Wretch 32 linking with Peckham don Giggs, two absolute greats of UK rap.

It's a stellar rap burner, two incredible talents pushing each other into a fresh space.

“I think now is where I’ve got to show bravery,” says Wretch 32. “Because the game is in a transition and it seems like people are possibly preferring quantity over quality. When you’re someone who represents quality and an element of class, I don’t actually think that will go out of fashion.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.