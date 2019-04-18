Listen: Working Men's Club - 'White Rooms & People'

Punk-funk four-piece Working Men's Club have shared their new single 'White Rooms & People'.

The Todmorden risers have caught attention with their fiery live shows, melding off piste doses of synthetic pop with a rhythmic framework that nods towards Gang Of Four and The Pop Group.

New single 'White Rooms & People' is out now on Heavenly Recordings, and it's a fusion of clinical, almost sub-zero electronics with that clipped guitar.

Sitting somewhere between Fat White Family and Chic - yes, we're aware that's a pretty big divide - 'White Rooms & People' is about finding positivity in dark times.

“People have an important role to play,” says singer Sydney Minsky-Sargeant. “Creative power is incredibly important in these times, whether it’s to soothe people’s pain, distract them or address how fucked up the world is right now.”

“There are things we have to accept but there are also things we can do; the power has always been there so it’s about time we used it again.”

Tune in now.

