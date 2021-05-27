Listen: Wolf Saga Shares Debut Album

Canadian artist Wolf Saga has shared his self-titled debut album.

The eight track project is reminiscent of the Drive soundtrack in places, with its clinical synths and ice cold melodies.

The new self-titled project allows Wolf Saga space to broaden his artistry, and burrow deeper than ever.

The Ontario artist is busy exploring his heritage, and chose the name Wolf Saga as a way to acknowledge the history and culture of the First Nations communities.

Out now, you can check out 'Wolf Saga' below.

Photo Credit: Michael Alexander

