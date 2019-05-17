Listen: Wolf Parade - 'Julia Take Your Man Home'

Wolf Parade have shared their biting new single 'Julia Take Your Man Home'.

The band's new album 'Thin Mind' hits home on January 24th, released on their long-term home Sub Pop.

The latest preview is an outlandish display of masculine largesse, somehow embodying the very thing they are lampooning.

Larger than life in every way, it's a caricature that doubles as an excellent indie rock song, with Spencer Krug at pains to make sure fans understand he is performing in character.

“I'm singing about some other, worse version of myself. It’s not actually me,” he says. “I’ve never carved shapes that look like dicks into anything.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Evelyn & Joseph Yarmush

