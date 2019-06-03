Listen: Winnie Raeder - 'Don't You Dare'

Winnie Raeder's music seems to stop you in your tracks.

Born in Denmark but living and working in London, her beautiful musicality is aligned to the kind of songwriting that penetrates deep down into your soul.

New single 'Don't You Dare' is online now, launched alongside details of a London headline show.

Musically astute while lyrically daring, Winnie's incredible voice is dexterous while forceful, pushing each emotional point to its outermost limit.

'Don't You Dare' is about the empty space left when someone leaves you, about the void that exists after a break up.

Sonically it recalls James Blake, Jeff Buckley, or even Nina Simone, a bold introduction from a truly distinct artist.

She comments: “It’s about someone leaving you and the denial you feel when it happens - the utter desperation you feel at not wanting to accept that person is leaving or has gone forever. For the production it was a very conscious choice to make it as simple as possible. Thinking of the story and what’s being said, the overall sense is one of numbing. When you feel numbed, it feels like everything stops. Silence. Space. I wanted to create that feeling sonically”.

Tune in now.

Catch Winnie Raeder at St Pancras Old Church, London on June 3rd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.